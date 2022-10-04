CBI raids on 105 call centres duping US nationals, raises concerns about India becoming cyberfraud hub

Microsoft had found last year that India was perceived to be a hub for call centre scams. | File Photo

People receiving calls from scammers claiming to be bank representatives and siphoning off money by tricking them into sharing sensitive data, isn’t a rare occurrence in India anymore. At more than 2,12,000, India witnessed a higher number of cyberfraud cases in the first two months of 2022, than it saw in the entire year in 2018. Responding to this alarming situation, the CBI has launched a crackdown, and has raided 105 locations across the country.

Alerted by global authorities

The massive action from India’s central investigative agency came after the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation and global organisation interpol, alerted CBI about call centres in India cheating Americans. People receive fake calls about their money, aimed at manipulating them into sharing information that could be used to rob them. This comes days after a fake call centre was caught scamming US citizens from Maharashtra, and earlier this year, six Indian call centres were charged by American authorities for pension fraud.

India swarmed by fake call centres

Back in 2020, a call centre had even given a Christmas bonus to its staff, after robbing US nationals of $14 million, by claiming that their bank accounts were linked to Mexican and Colombian drug cartels. This year, an American YouTuber triggered a storm after sharing a video of call centres in Kolkata and Gurugram, responsible for robbing $ 20 billion from 60 million people globally.

Big trouble in small town India

The present CBI crackdown involves 87 places raided by CBI and 18 call centres raided by state police as part of the investigation. The probe was set in motion after a kilogram of gold and ₹ 5 crore cash were recovered during a raid at a call centre in the small town of Rajsamand in Rajasthan.

The repeated cases confirm Microsoft’s findings that India is perceived as the global hub for use of call centres in criminal activity.