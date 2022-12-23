CBI files case against Kolkata-based Corporate Power Ltd on allegations of Rs 4,000 cr bank fraud case

CBI files case against Kolkata-based Corporate Power Ltd on allegations of Rs 4000 cr bank fraud case | File/ Representative Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against a Kolkata based private company on the allegations of bank fraud of approximately Rs. 4,037.87 crore to a consortium of 20 banks.

The case was filed on a complaint by the Union Bank of India against Kolkata-based Corporate Power Limited and others, including its promoters and directors, unknown public servants, and private persons. The names of Abhijeet Group Chairman, Manoj Jayaswal and Managing Director Abhishek Jayaswal have also been included in the FIR.

Searches were conducted at 16 locations in Nagpur, Mumbai, Ranchi, Kolkata, Durgapur, Ghaziabad, and Visakhapatnam, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, and more.

When were the accounts declared as fraud?

Union Bank of India, the lead bank, declared the account as NPA on September 30, 2013, and subsequently, the other member consortium banks also classified the said account as NPA. The accounts of the said borrower company were declared fraudulent on October 25, 2019.

How did the company syphon the money?

It was further alleged that between 2009 and 2013, the said borrower had submitted manipulated project cost statements and also diverted bank funds. It was also alleged that the trade receivables, which mainly included transactions to related parties and funds, were diverted to a web of different companies that were dummy accounts. Because of this, the borrower was able to syphon off the funds.