CBDT refunds 45,000 crore to 21 lakh Indian taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2, said the Income Tax Department of India on Saturday.
The Income Tax India posted on Twitter:
Out of Rs 45,897, Income tax refunds Rs 13,694 crore was issued to 20,12,802 taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 32,203 crore to 1,19,173 cases during the same period, said the CBDT.
