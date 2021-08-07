CBDT refunds 45,000 crore to 21 lakh Indian taxpayers

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 45,896 crore to more than 21.32 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 02nd August, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 13,694 crore have been issued in 20,12,802 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 32,203 crore have been issued in 1,19,173 cases.