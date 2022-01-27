CBDT issues Rs 1.62 lakh crore refunds to taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Rs 1.62 lakh crore income tax refunds to over 1.79 crore taxpayers till January 24, 2022 of the current financial year, Income Tax Department said

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 24th January 2022," Income Tax Department said.

Income tax refunds of Rs 57,754 crore have been issued in 1,77,35,899 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,04,694 crore have been issued in 2,23,952 cases, it said.

This includes 1.41 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 27,111.40 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST