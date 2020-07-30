CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline till September 30

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

Earlier, the The department, in a tweet on July 4, said the move has been taken “understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in” and hoped it will help taxpayers “plan things better”.

The government has also extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to July 31. It also extended deadline for issuing Form 16 and Form 16A to August 15, 2020.