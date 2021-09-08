Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium launches on Amazon.in

Amazon.in today announced the launch of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, a unit of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (KSHDCL), a Government of Karnataka Undertaking

Artisans associated with KSHDCL from in and around towns and cities in Karnataka like Mysore, Anegundi, Sandur, Bijapur, Hiriyur, Channapatna, Sagar, Sirsi, Soraba, Kumta, Kinhal, Navalgund, Bidar and Shivarapatna among many more will be part of Amazon Karigar, an Amazon.in program to empower Indian artisans to sell their handcrafted products across India and for sellers selling such products to reach customers nationwide and scale their business on Amazon, it said in a press release.

Through the Karigar program, Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium will be able to avail a wide range of program benefits such as personalized training for a quick start, increased customer visibility and dedicated marketing support among others.

With the launch of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, ahead of the festive season, millions of Amazon.in customers from across the country can now access and shop from a wide variety of unique Geographical Indication (GI) products like Bidriware, Channapatna toys and dolls in addition to other locally produced products like Sandalwood products, Rosewood products, Metal Crafts, and Lacquerware among many more.

Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium will go live on the marketplace with a selection of hundreds of products initially with more products to be added by Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium subsequently.

“The launch of Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium is an important step towards our vision of the Karigar program to expand the product selection by bringing in local art forms that benefit craftsmen and make Amazon.in marketplace truly representative of India’s rich culture,” said Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller Partner Services, Amazon India.

D Roopa Moudgil, Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited said, “The launch will bring higher visibility amongst customers who look for a huge variety of handicraft products made by craftsmen from Karnataka. Our partnership with Amazon to launch Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium will help in building awareness and recognition for Karnataka’s rich crafts and open up unlimited opportunities for artisans to scale their business by accessing millions of Amazon’s customers across the country.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:34 PM IST