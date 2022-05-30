Catcoin.com introduced CatCoin cryptocurrency to become next Shiba Inu |

Catcoin.com ( CATCOIN ) is a cat-themed cryptocurrency to put cats up against dogs in the crypto world. It is a digital currency based on Binance Smart Chain and follows peer-to-peer architecture. Catcoin are tokens with a limited supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 (one hundred quadrillions).

It is a deflationary cryptocurrency which means that the total supply decreases with time. Catcoin has lower inflation than other cryptocurrencies. Over time, it becomes more valuable as inflation can eat away at your investment if you do not manage your portfolio well enough. There is high chance that Catcoin.com will become next shiba inu because there are very few cat related coins.

Catcoin's vision isn't just to bring an alternative form of currency. Still, its developers want to implement an ecosystem that revolves around Catcoin as the primary mode of payment through their marketplace, where goods can be purchased with said coin without hassle! The marketplace won't only feature goods related to cats but common goods, so they aim for something big here!

Secondly, one thing that sets the Catcoin project apart from others is its DAO governance which means the project functions without intervention from any third party authorities (such as governments), leaving all control over decision-making processes to our community members/investors/promoters, so everyone has an equal say when it comes down to it!

Features of CatCoin

Catcoin has several features that set it apart from other cryptos.

Unlike most other cryptos, 97 percent of catcoin are available for purchase by the public.

Three percent of the total supply is reserved for marketing purposes.

NFT Launchpad ( for selling nft and raising funds)

Catcoin can be traded on digital currency exchanges such as Pancakeswap or Uniswap.

Catcoin support all Crypto wallets

CatCoin has started small, but it strives to grow big shortly. Catcoin aim to launch DAO Catdex and much more interesting stuff.

CatCoin is a different kind of cryptocurrency with a lot of potential. On top of being decentralized and supporting private transactions, this currency is also flexible and scalable. As more people learn about CatCoin and how safe it is compared to traditional currency, they're opting to use this method over others available today.