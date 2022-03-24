Catch 'em young: Why it is important to teach money management to your children

When it comes to money management for teens, the only thing they seem to know about is ‘spending it!’ Upon asking if they have any know-how, their usual reply is, “I do not even earn yet.”

Is earning the only defining factor for learning money management in your teens? Not at all. There needs to be a bust for this narrow knowledge and mindedness and who better to bust them than us, the grown-ups.

If you’re wondering when is the first when a child interacts with money, it is either when handing out a shagun lifafa (an envelope with money or shagun in it as we call in our Indian culture during festivities) or while going to school with pocket-money, proving that it is not necessary for a child to actually earn to learn basics of financial management or literacy.

As a parent, we all want good for our children. This does not only mean exposing them to a life of luxury or getting them the best of gadgets or toys, but also for their future to be safe and secure. It is pivotal for a parent or grown-up to lay a strong foundation that a child can then build upon to do well in life.

Talk openly about money

The pandemic or the new-normal has taught us or rather, pushed us to learn money management or how to handle money effectively to do well in life, or just deal with the struggles of day-to-day life. It is extraordinarily important to help teens become financially literate to become humans that are mindful and aware of money matters. Nearly half of parents avoid bringing in the struggles of money management or spending in front of their teens or are reluctant, as a way for them to protect them or shield them from the ‘reality’ of family finance. Teens, on the other hand, look forward to their parents to share their wisdom and learnings. For e.g. if one of you have lost your jobs and are in a money crunch, it is important for you to come together as a family and talk about cutting back on expenses.

Money is central to our day-to-day life, we transact not only for education but what we eat, clothes we wear, technology we use and much more. Even if you do not mention money in front of your teens, they are picking up on watching you anyway.

Teach children to read purchase receipts

Financial education or just simple ways of managing money needs to take place as early as grade school to high school and beyond. If you are keen on molding your teens and help them grow up to become better individuals when it comes to managing their money, you can try teaching them early- since a child’s habits and attitudes form before age seven, it is important to instill money habits before that. It can start with simply teaching them about credit or debit cards or using cash to purchase anything. When you shop together, you can help them understand the receipt of the purchase and help them be aware of the cost attached with each purchase, be it groceries, clothes, books, etc.

Help them save money and set goals

The teens’ early experience with money will definitely involve spending more than saving. It is crucial for parents to help their teens understand why saving is important and how it would help them in the long run. You can simply start by instilling the habit of keeping money as small as a change in a piggy bank. Helping them understand saving doesn’t only instill planning or sticking to a goal, but also helps them be disciplined or builds security. With teens, helping them understand or achieving short-term goals do wonders, so you can help them set a goal, like buying their favourite toy and help save towards that.

Let your teens know that money needs to be earned

Apart from setting goals, it is also important to help the know that money is not easily accessible but one needs to work hard for it. Money is earned. This is where, if you’re a working parent, you can tell them or talk to them about your salary- through this you can introduce weekly or monthly allowance for them and let them know that it is on them to manage it.

Just as important and beneficial teaching your teens about money management is, do not forget that they best learn through watching you spend or handle money. Always make sure you model a behaviour that you want your teens to pick up on. Remember, the earlier your teens understand about financial planning the better they will become with their money when they’re independent.

(Mandar Marathe is CEO & Co Founder, Koppr-AI-driven platform that provides personalised financial advice)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:24 AM IST