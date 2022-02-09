CAT-III AIF industry to grow by 3x; set to cross Rs. 1.7 lakh cr AUM in 5 years: Study

The Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry in India is well-positioned to cater to the nuanced needs of investors and is at the cusp of exponential growth, according to a study.

According to the Indian Association of Alternative Investment Funds (IAAIF), "with sophisticated investors looking beyond traditional retail-oriented investments, AIFS are gaining significant traction and are expected to potentially witness 3x growth over the next 5 years and surpass Rs. 1.7 lakh crore AUM.

“To deepen the AIF industry, prevailing challenges such as taxation of CAT-III AIFs, transparency, and benchmarking need to be proactively addressed by stakeholders in order to ensure that the true benefits of AIFs as an investment vehicle can accrue to all the players in the ecosystem. The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has done a splendid job in the past 10 years and will play a catalytic role in driving the next phase of growth in the industry by potentially providing more regulatory comfort for taxation, product categorisation, industry body representation, and standardisation of certification will be necessary”, said the report.

The research further highlights that for the next leap of growth in the industry, institutional capital will be needed. Globally the largest investors in alternative investments are institutions. Domestic institutional capital from pension and retirement funds, sovereign funds, insurance funds, etc., can further propel industry growth.

The AIF Industry is the fastest growing investment platform in India when compared with a traditional mutual fund or PMS industry. Assets under management in AIFs have grown by more than 70 percent in the last 5 years vs. 14-16 percent for MF/PMS.

Globally the Alternatives Industry is expected to grow to 17-20 percent of the total Industry AUM by 2024 and around 50percent of the alternative asset growth is likely to come from Emerging markets.

Amit Saxena, Director & Head- Alternative Investments, Dolat Capital says, “With rising affluence and a preference for a wider variety of risk-return combinations that can be generated across asset classes, AIFs are emerging as strong alternatives to grow wealth and investments. Recent years have seen the global alternative industry grow at a rapid pace. This is largely driven by a need to enhance returns and increase diversification.”

Akshay Thakurdesai, Head – BNP Paribas Securities Services India adds, “Over the past few months, there have been wide regulatory concessions and incentives provided to foreign investors to set up AIFs in GIFT City. These recent developments around AIFs have made the structure at par with structures in many overseas jurisdictions, which are preferred jurisdictions for FPIs. This augurs well for the Indian AIF industry.”

Aditya Gadge, Founder & CEO, Equalifi, said, “Through this report, we hope to create a collaborative ecosystem for players in the AIF industry to network, share knowledge, educate, and envisage tangible solutions that can firepower ecosystem growth.”

Tejesh Chitlangi, Senior Partner, IC Universal Legal, said, “Category III AIFs, despite not having a conducive tax regime and whilst facing a relatively higher degree of regulatory supervision from SEBI compared to other categories, have still achieved significant success and witnessed some path-breaking structures and funds. These are indicators of resilience and affirm that the industry is set for exponential growth in the coming years.”

Jayesh Khaitan, Head of Sales – India, The Ascent Group, said, “The objective of this study is to understand expectation and interest from various stakeholders, i.e., UHNW and HNW Investors, Family Offices, Manufactures and Wealth Managers/distributors and to show that technology and connectivity continue to play an essential role in creating seamless processes, enabling transparency, and driving industry growth.”

The IAAIF survey 2022 has been conducted by Equaliﬁ and The Stack Co. in association with Dolat Capital, BNP Paribas, IC Universal Legal and The Ascent Group.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST