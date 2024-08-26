 Carraro India IPO: Indian Arm Of Italy's Tractor Component Manufacturer Floats ₹1,812 Crore Issue
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

The Indian subsidiary of the Carraro Group, based in Italy, has submitted draft documents to SEBI in order to launch an IPO with a maximum value of Rs 1,812 crore.

Presented to the capital market regulator on Friday, August 28, was the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Only an offer-for-sale (OFS) component will be included in the public offering; no new shares will be issued.

Accordingly, the company's selling shareholders will receive the full proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO).

The issue's registrar is Link Inktime, while the book-running lead managers are Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

Peers in the listed space

Among its competitors are Ramakrishna Forgings, Schaeffler India, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Action Construction Equipment, and Happy Forgings. The company's Indian branch was founded in 1977.

Carraro India stated in the DRHP that it runs two manufacturing facilities in Pune. Sales within the country accounted for almost 65 per cent of the total revenue. It supplied goods to 38 Indian manufacturers as of March 31, 2024.

Financials of the company

In FY24, the total revenue generated by operations was Rs 1,770.4 crore, indicating a 4 per cent increase from FY23's Rs 1,6951.1 crore.

In FY24, the company reported a profit of Rs 60.5 crore, a 29 per cent increase from Rs 46.8 crore in FY23.

Agricultural and construction clients

CNH, TAFE, Mahindra and Mahindra, John Deere India Private Limited, Escorts Kubota, Action Construction Limited, and International Tractors Limited are some of its major agricultural clients.

article-image

It provides services to CNH, Bull Machines, Liugong, Manitou Equipment, Doosan, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Action Construction Ltd. in the construction vehicle industry.

Company profile

Notably, the Carraro Group is a multinational producer of axles and drives for transmission systems, as well as agricultural and construction equipment for off-highway vehicles.

