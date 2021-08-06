Carlyle Group exits SBI Life Insurance Company with sale of 1.9% stake

Private equity firm Carlyle Group has exited SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd by selling its stake representing 1.9 per cent shareholding of the company, through open market transactions.

The total deal value stood at Rs 2,147 crore.

As per the BSE's block deal data for Thursday, Carlyle Group through its entity, CA Emerald Investments, sold a total of 1.9 crore scrips at an average price of Rs 1,130 per scrip.

SBI Life Insurance Company's shareholding data for the June 2021 quarter showed that CA Emerald Investments was its public shareholder and held 1.9 per cent stake in the firm.

Separately, the shares were picked up by Max Life Insurance Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Bofa Securities Europe SA, Societe Generale, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd.

The shares were also picked up by a host of mutual funds including Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Pioneer Investment Fund, Nippon Indian Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others.

On the BSE, SBI Life Insurance Company on Friday opened the counter at Rs 1,147 and had ended at Rs 1,134.85 on Thursday.