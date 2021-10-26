CareerLabs mega recruitment drive with Training and Placement Office Association Telangana

Bengaluru-based ddtech startup, CareerLabs, in partnership with Telangana Training and Placement Officers (TPO) Association, is organising a placement drive in Telangana.

The recruitment drive is a promising avenue for students to interact with over 300 top India companies including Wipro, Reliance Jio, Accion Labs, Happiest Minds, Kotak Bank, etc., to name a few, it said in a press release.

It aims to offer thousands of aspirants an invaluable opportunity to land a job, and the initiative has already received 3500+ registrations so far. Rishabh Kotecha got placed in Reliance Jio and Resham Guruprasad Gupta got placed in Happiest Minds as part of this ongoing recruitment drive. Among many other successful placements during the drive also includes Mohd. Zeeshan Saqeeb in Neustar as a data analyst with 6 LPA remuneration and Pranav Ladhe in Kotak Mahindra as a Junior Acquisition Manager.

P.N Santosh, Co-Founder and CEO, CareerLabs, said “software development, sales and marketing and various other jobs in core sectors are available for students from various companies across the country. Students can apply for placement opportunities in Telangana and across India. The collaboration between CareerLabs and Telangana TPO association ensures that talented students, not only from Tier 1 cities but also Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities, have a platform to showcase their skills and pursue their professional ambitions”.

Dr. Jayaram- President Telangana TPO Association, said, “There are Hackathons and various exciting coding challenges for students to participate and test their skills. The winners of these challenges get a shot at interviews with some of the top tech recruitment partners and the chance to interact with software developers and renowned tech gurus who then share their expert insights about the industry”.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the job market and subsequently, posed a series of roadblocks for new graduates hoping to secure a job and join the workforce. To further their effort and combat this problem, CareerLabs has collaborated with the Telangana TPO Association to organize what is an exhilarating and productive recruitment event for students all over the state.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:13 AM IST