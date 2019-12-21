CARE Ratings MD Rajesh Mokashi quits office

Mumbai: CARE Ratings on Friday said its Managing Director Rajesh Mokashi has tendered his resignation.

Mokashi was sent on leave by the company in July. The order had said that he would be on leave till the company had examined an anonymous complaint against him sent to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"While the board of CARE Ratings at today's (Friday) meeting have taken on record the said resignation, the same is without prejudice to the ongoing examination of anonymous complaints forwarded to CARE Ratings Ltd and any action, if required to be taken pursuant thereto," the rating agency said.