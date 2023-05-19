Card payments up to ₹7 lakh made abroad to be exempted from 20% TCS, Finance Ministry clarifies

Between FY22 and the first 10 months of FY23, outward remittances or money sent abroad from India, was up 35 per cent. International travel accounted for around 55 per cent of these transactions, as spending on overseas trips hit an all time high of $10 billion between April and December.

But as foreign vacations were planned for the summer, the Reserve Bank of India raised Tax Collected at Source under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme to 20 per cent, and spoiled the party.

Read Also Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover criticises increased TCS rate on international credit card...

New exemption announced

After the move was largely criticised by people, the Finance Ministry has clarified that TCS won't be charged for card payments worth up to Rs 7 lakh made abroad or for bookings foreign travel.

The new policy to exclude both debit and credit card payments up to the above limit by individuals, has been brought in to prevent procedural ambiguity.

Read Also Government clarifies how 20% TCS on money spent abroad will affect taxpayers

What about existing exemptions?

Despite this, the benefits for healthcare and educational expenses will remain in place, while necessary changes will be announced later.

Transactions worth more than Rs 7 lakh made using credit cards outside India, will attract a 5 per cent TCS for now, but that will go up to 20 per cent from June 30, 2023.