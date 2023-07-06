 Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs
Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹ 1 each.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs

As per the regulatory filings, Carborundum Universal on Thursday announced the allotment of 13,288 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Face Value

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹ 1 each.

Paid-up capital

With this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,57,262 and the paid-up equity share capital is ₹18,99,57,262.

Carborundum Universal Ltd shares

The shares of Carborundum Universal Ltd on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹1,197, down by 0.12 percent.

Carborundum Universal Appoints Sridharan Rangarajan As Managing Director Of The Company
