Carborundum Universal Announces 13,288 equity shares As ESOPs

As per the regulatory filings, Carborundum Universal on Thursday announced the allotment of 13,288 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.
Face Value
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹ 1 each.
Paid-up capital
With this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 18,99,57,262 and the paid-up equity share capital is ₹18,99,57,262.
Carborundum Universal Ltd shares
The shares of Carborundum Universal Ltd on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹1,197, down by 0.12 percent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)