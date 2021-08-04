Car prices, property registrations, and Voda-Idea: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on August 4, 2021

PVs to See Another Round of Price Hikes?

Tata Motors has taken a price hike on passenger vehicles by an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model. The new price hike is effective from August 03, 2021.

Other PV manufacturers are also likely to follow suit and take a price hike in the coming months as they are tackling rising production costs. Commodity prices are on a rise since the beginning of the calendar year 2021. Apart from that, manufacturing has hit a fresh roadblock with the persisting issue of semiconductor shortage.

The passenger vehicle industry is mulling to take a fresh price hike just when the sales have started to rebound. And it can harm rising sentiments.

Record-High Property Registrations

Property consultant Knight Frank has reported an upbeat trend that is visible in Mumbai's real estate market. Total property registrations in July reached pre-pandemic levels and reported a growth of 57% from July 2019 levels.

The buoyancy in the real estate market is duly reflected by real estate stocks which have surged to 10-year high levels. It is only the beginning of the new business cycle, and as the economy revives, this momentum is likely to catch up further.

No Easy Money for Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read has refused the possibility of infusing fresh equity into its Indian arm. Nick Read highlighted the stressed situation that Vi finds itself in. But, as per him, apart from ‘practical support’, the group is unlikely to allocate fresh funds to the company.

VodafoneIdea's debt is estimated at Rs 1.80 lakh crore, while both the promoter entities are backtracking from this mess. Recently, Kumar Mangalam Birla offered the company's stake to the government or any other entity from public or private space who can keep it going.