Capri Global Capital aims to build Rs 8,000 cr gold loan book in next five years

Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL), a non-deposit-taking NBFC plans to enter the gold loan business. The company will launch this business in the first half of the financial year 2022-23. The company aims to build a gold loan book size of Rs. 8,000 crore and expand its network with 1500 branch locations over the next five years, it said in a press release.

Speaking about the business diversification, Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd. said, “We see immense scope in the gold loan market as financial distress due to the pandemic has increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households. Due to the emotional value associated with gold, people pledge their gold as collateral and secure a short-term loan rather than selling it. The trend is very evident in the rural and semi-urban geographies of the country. CGCL with increased rural presence is well poised to serve customers and further financial inclusion within the communities.”

The company has appointed Ravish Gupta to head the business vertical. He is entrusted with the responsibility of driving the new gold loan business across the country. He brings two decades of extensive experience. Prior to joining CGCL, he headed the north zone of the gold loan business for India Infoline Finance Ltd.

Currently, the company operates in two major verticals – secured MSME Loans and Affordable Housing Finance. The company is also engaged in providing construction finance to affordable housing projects and distributes auto loan products of leading banks.

As of December 31, 2021, the company has reported its highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs. 649 million with assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 57,693 million.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:41 PM IST