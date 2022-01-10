Capital market veteran Amit Shah launches fintech startup, A3 Tech, to democratize financial services

A3 Tech, the Indian investment firm led by financial industry veteran and IIFL Wealth Management co-founder Amit Shah, announced the launch of its digital technology platform. By providing an avenue for independent financial advisors to compete with banks and large wealth management firms, A3 Tech’s technology will catalyze the transformation of the financial services sector, it said in a press statement.

Amit Shah, chief executive officer and founder of A3 Tech said the platform is designed to enable independent financial advisors grow their businesses by 10X in 5 years.

With the massive wealth creation occurring in tier two and three cities in the last decade, the platform will provide budding savvy entrepreneurs and financial advisors with world-class technology to kick-off upcoming large wealth management enterprises.

"We are providing a quasi-private banking platform to an adviser where an adviser would get everything which he/she would get as if working in a bank or a more prominent firm but on an independent basis.” This differentiated platform will help advisors standardise presentations, refine pitches, and help them with client penetration.

Over the years, the financial industry has observed financial advisors get to first Rs 100 crore of assets under advisory in their initial years of operations but struggle to scale up to Rs 1,000 crores and beyond. A3 Tech’s vision is to help these advisors achieve their true potential and build a solid brand for themselves which they can monetize later.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:46 AM IST