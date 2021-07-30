Capgemini awarded contract extension by Mercedes-Benz AG until 2024

Capgemini announced today that it has been awarded a contract extension by Mercedes-Benz AG until 2024 for the development and maintenance of the core Electric/Electronic Product Data Management application in a R&D environment, in a press release.

The EE-PDM application is used for the development and docmentation of electronic vehicle components and was implemented by an international team of Capgemini experts over a period of several years. By securing the contract extension, Capgemini will now support the leading automotive manufacturer in migrating the application to the cloud and further transforming it in a microservices environment with DevOps.

A total of five teams in Germany and India will deliver the latest requirements for the application. The contract is extended until 2024 with an option for extension in the future. As a key supplier for the premium automotive manufacturer, Capgemini has been developing and maintaining the EE-PDM application with a proven model since 2008.

“Since we began our collaboration on the EE-PDM application, digitization has rapidly evolved the way vehicles are developed,” said Michael Schulte, CEO of Capgemini’s Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “Transformation to the cloud and the evolution to microservices will take the application to the next level for even greater speed and higher flexibility, both of which are crucial factors in today’s automotive industry.”