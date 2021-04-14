CAPF's mission to scale Mt Everest and Mt Lhotse Flagged off

Indian CAPF's expedition to scale the formidable Mt Everest (8848.86 m) and Mt Lhotse (8516 m) was flagged off on April 12, by Kuldiep Singh DG CRPF at the CRPF's Shaurya Officers Institute, New Delhi. Senior officers and representatives from the participating forces graced the flag off ceremony. Comprising mountaineers from the five CAPFs i.e CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, and SSB, the expedition is being led by Raghubir Lal, IPS. 8 from CRPF, 8 from CISF, 8 from ITBP, 3 from BSF, and 3 from SSB constitute this 30 member expedition which will reach Nepal on April 13, to embark on their missions on suitable dates. The expedition also has 8 administrative support staff including doctor, pharmacist, operator for communication, and photographer. While the 30 members will be participating in the Everest mission, five chosen ones will undertake mission Lhotse.

Extending his best wishes to the zealous team members, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF said that the forces are proud of the personnel who, of their own accord, have dared to undertake this challenging and prestigious mission that has since long captured the imagination of masses. The DG also informed that under the 'Swachh Bharat-Clean Himalaya', the CAPF team will also collect the discarded material of previous expeditions from higher camps, bring it down to Everest Base Camp and further to Kathmandu for final disposal.