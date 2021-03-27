Cancer Aid & Research Foundation holds cheque distribution program at Byculla office

Cancer Aid & Research Foundation (CARF) has been helping cancer patients from the past 20 years and this journey has been significantly motivating for all the people. Over the past 20 years, more than 13,180 cancer patients have been helped to a tune of more than Rs.19.73 crore.

With this mission in mind a cheque distribution program was conducted at CARF office at Byculla and more than 65 cancer patients were distributed cheques. Lunch was also provided to the patients on this special day.

Various dignitaries like Naeem Dalvi, Talha Fakih, Manoj Gage, Mohan Valal and Dr.Ravish Hani and many other distinguished guests were completely motivated and showed their support in this noble cause. Shamshi Mulla, Chairman and Savita Nathani, CEO of CARF graced the occasion and ensured the patients received as much help as possible.