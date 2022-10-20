e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCanara Bank profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 Crore in Q2

Canara Bank profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 Crore in Q2

The total income also rose to Rs 24,932.19 crore during July-September this year Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Canara Bank profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 Crore in Q2 | Representative Image
Follow us on

State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday reported an 89 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 2,525 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,333 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The total income also rose to Rs 24,932.19 crore during July-September this year against Rs 21,331.49 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.37 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022, compared to 8.42 per cent at the end of September 2021.

Net NPA too fell to 2.19 per cent from 3.22 per cent at the end of the September 2021 quarter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ED raids Kolkata businessman's home over e-nugget gaming scam, confiscates Rs 1.5 cr in cash

ED raids Kolkata businessman's home over e-nugget gaming scam, confiscates Rs 1.5 cr in cash

Canara Bank profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 Crore in Q2

Canara Bank profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 Crore in Q2

After $80 mn mansion, Mukesh Ambani reportedly buys Kuwaiti business magnate’s $163 mn home in...

After $80 mn mansion, Mukesh Ambani reportedly buys Kuwaiti business magnate’s $163 mn home in...

Mumbai: 12 years and waiting; US Open Mulund flat owners unhappy after not getting possession again...

Mumbai: 12 years and waiting; US Open Mulund flat owners unhappy after not getting possession again...

Sensex climbs 95 points to close in the green, Rupee up 25 paise at 82.75 against dollar

Sensex climbs 95 points to close in the green, Rupee up 25 paise at 82.75 against dollar