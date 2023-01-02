Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar retires | Image credit: Wikipedia

L V Prabhakar, the Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank has retired from his services.

"This is to inform the Exchanges that Shri L V Prabhakar, Managing Director & CEO of the bank has retired from the services of the bank on 31st December 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation," said an exchange filing by the company.

Prabhakar has over 34 years of rich experience in banking, spread across a spectrum of domains.

Prior to joining Canara Bank, L V Prabhakar worked as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank. He handled various verticals of the Bank -- Credit, Treasury and Human Resources.