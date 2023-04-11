Canara Bank hikes interest rate for lending for six months and 1 year | Image: Canara Bank (Representative)

Canara Bank on Tuesday hiked its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) from April 12, the company announced through an exchange filing. The overnight, one month, and three month MCLR have been kept the same.

Whereas the MCLR for six months has been increased slightly from 8.40 per cent to 8.45 per cent and the MCLR for one year has been moved to 8.65 per cent from the earlier 8.60 per cent.

Canara Bank last week appointed Uday Sankar Majumder as group chief risk officer.

Canara Bank shares

The shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday closed at Rs 287.70, up by 1.55 per cent.