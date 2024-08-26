Can Your Company Be Listed On The BSE SME Index? Check Here To Know More

File

The S&P BSE SME IPO Index is an index designed to accommodate businesses in the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises paradigm. These companies are listed on the index, and once they are listed on the index; post the conclusion of their initial public offering or IPO.

How To Get Your Company Listed

Here is how one can use this system to their advantage and list their company on the market.

Firstly, one has to follow the guidance laid down by the market regulator to reach the final platform for getting listed.

Step I

First things first, register for the IPO. This process starts with the appointment of an underwriter or investment bank.

Step II

Then the company has to register with the market regulator, SEBI. This step requires the company to create a registration statement as well as a draft prospectus. These documents are referred to as the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Then the company has to register with the market regulator, SEBI. This step requires the company to create a registration statement as well as a draft prospectus. These documents are referred to as the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). |

Step III

Then SEBI is tasked with the duty of verifying the aforementioned documents. The market regulator is expected to respond with any inputs in 60 days. In the case of any issue raised by the board, companies are expected to resolve those matters.

Step IV

After this, the company has to apply for a BSE SME IPO to float its shares.

Step V

Then we come to the step of launching the IPO. Here, the focus lies on advertising the upcoming IPO to potential investors throughout the country for two weeks.

Then, in the next step, we move to the pricing of the IPO. Here, A merchant banker must set the price of shares through fixed or book-binding offers. | Xavier Rebello

Step VI

Then, in the next step, we move to the pricing of the IPO. Here, A merchant banker must set the price of shares through fixed or book-binding offers.

Then, finally, we move to the final step, which is the allotment of shares. Here, the aforementioned underwriter will decide upon the total number of shares available for allotment.

Pre-Requisites

Here are some of the pre-requisites for getting listed on the BSE SME IPO

The post-issue paid capital of the company should not exceed Rs 25 crore. The net tangible assets should be worth Rs 1.5 crore. It has to have a positive networth.

The company has to have a track record of at least 3 years. The company has to be backed by a banker, state or central government. In addition, the company also needs to have a website.It should also enable the trading of shares.