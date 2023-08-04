CAMS Consolidated Revenue Up By 10.4% YoY To ₹261.30 Cr In Q1FY24 | Representative Image

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds (a SEBI regulated entity) has announced its financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2023, the company announced through an exchange filings.

Key Business Highlights for the Quarter

Consolidated

i) Revenue at Rs 261.30 crore up by 10.4 percent on y-o-y basis.

ii) PBT at Rs 101.91 crore 17.0 up by percent on y-o-y basis.

iii) PAT at Rs 76.34 crore up by 17.9 percent on y-o-y basis, PAT margins at 28.2 percent.

iv) Basic EPS for Q1FY24 stands at Rs 15.58 (not annualized).

Mutual Funds

Q1FY24 was marked with increased Q-o-Q MF AuM share from 68.3 percet to 68.7 percent riding on higher share of net sales in both equity and debt segments.

Alternative Services

CAMS Alternatives revenue grew approximately 19 percent Y-o-Y in Q1FY24 despite a challenging macro environment. Q1FY24 saw 27 new wins in the vertical, of which 11 were new-to-CAMS logos, and came on the back of accelerated signings and rapid adoption of CAMS WealthServ & Fintuple’s offerings.

CAMSPay

CAMSPay delivered a 25 percent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q1FY24.It expanded digital footprint through its API, E-mandate and UPI autopay offering which will significantly increase revenues from recurring mandates.

Read Also MicroNet Provides High Quality Computer AMC Services For Delhi NCR Organisations And Residents

CAMS KRA

CAMS KRA grows revenues 40 percent Y-o-Y in Q1FY24, emerging as the preferred KYC partner for Fintechs and fast-growing capital market participants. It launched '10-Minute KYC' an Industry First AI embedded KYC solution to Onboard Customers Instantly.

CAMS Digital Properties

CAMS digital properties clocked 8 percent growth over the last quarter and have a share of 7% of overall investor-initiated transactions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)