Campus Activewear Announces 1,11,677 Equity shares As ESOP | Image: Campus Activewear (Representative)

Campus Activewear on Friday announced the allotment of 1,11,677 Equity shares to employees under the Campus Activewear Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2021- Vision Pool, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the of the company increased to to Rs 1,52,45,90,025 comprising of 30,49,18,005 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up.

Campus Activewear Shares

The shares of Campus Activewear on Friday at 12:12 pm IST were at Rs 321.75, up by 0.55 percent.

