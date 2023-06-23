Campus Activewear Allots 67,344 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Campus Activewear on Friday announced the allotment 67,344 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Campus Activewear Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2021- Special Grant, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.
With this allotment, the paid-up capital share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,52,45,90,025 comprising of 30,49,18,005 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up to Rs 1,52,49,26,745 comprising of 30,49,85,349 of Rs 5 each fully paid up.
Campus Activewear Ltd Shares
The shares of Campus Activewear on Friday at 11:50 am IST were at Rs 316.85, down by 0.35 percent.
