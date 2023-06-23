Campus Activewear Allots 67,344 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Campus Activewear (Representative)

Campus Activewear on Friday announced the allotment 67,344 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Campus Activewear Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2021- Special Grant, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,52,45,90,025 comprising of 30,49,18,005 equity shares of Rs 5 each fully paid up to Rs 1,52,49,26,745 comprising of 30,49,85,349 of Rs 5 each fully paid up.

Campus Activewear Ltd Shares

The shares of Campus Activewear on Friday at 11:50 am IST were at Rs 316.85, down by 0.35 percent.

