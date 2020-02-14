Call letter for IBPS released; check ibps.in for details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter for recruitment of specialist officers. Candidated who have successfully cleared the main exam can now download their call letter which they will need for an interview round. The call letter can be downloaded online at ibps.in.

Candidates should download the IBPS SO admit card before February 29, 2020.

The IBPS SO main examinations were held last month on January 25. The results were declared on February 5, following by the scorecards which were released on February 12.

IBPS aim to recruit a tally of 1163 specialist officers in various banks across the country through this process.