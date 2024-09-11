Call for Nominations: Best Annual Reports Awards 2024

The Free Press Journal group is preparing to host its third Best Annual Report Awards for the financial year 2024, aiming to honor companies that excel in producing investor-friendly, regulation-compliant annual reports. These awards, launched with three core objectives, celebrate corporate transparency and best practices.

First, FPJ recognizes companies whose annual reports combine compliance with government norms and investor accessibility. Second, acknowledging that industries have unique reporting requirements,Each industry has unique operating parameters. Hence it would be unfair to compare a company from one industry group with another from a different industry. FPJ has designed the awards to highlight companies segment-wise, ensuring a fair comparison within each sector. Third, by spotlighting these exemplary companies, FPJ aims to set benchmarks that other organizations can follow, further solidifying its role as a thought leader in the business and publishing spheres.

At the heart of the awards is Mr. M Damodaran, former chairman of SEBI and IDBI, who continues his role as the jury chairman. Known for his expertise in corporate governance and excellence, Mr. Damodaran’s involvement has lent prestige and integrity to the awards since their inception. His vision ensures that the selection process remains rigorous, with a focus on honoring companies that raise the bar for corporate communication communications and investor relations.

In an innovative shift this year, FPJ will focus on customer-centric industries, moving away from the traditional industry-centric approach. This decision reflects the evolving business landscape where customer-focused companies are leading the charge in transparency and engagement. The exact list of industries will be finalized after careful consideration by Mr. Damodaran and his jury members, ensuring the selection is both relevant and timely. Once approved, the jury will be in place to deliberate on the winners.

Previous editions of the awards have recognized companies such as SBI, Tata Chemicals, Havells, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, ONGC, Dabur, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki and others, all of which have set a high standard for clear, transparent, and well-structured annual reports. These companies’ achievements reflect the spirit of the awards, which aim to encourage others to emulate their success.

FPJ’s trusted knowledge partner, CARE Edge, will once again collaborate in the selection process. CARE Edge, known for its rigorous financial analysis and industry expertise, has been integral in ensuring that the awards recognize true excellence. Their involvement helps maintain objectivity and ensures the companies chosen represent the best in financial reporting.

Looking back at the 2023 edition, FPJ and CARE Edge honored eight companies across various sectors for their exemplary annual reports, with a focus on clarity, transparency, and engagement. The awards have garnered significant attention in the corporate world, with Mr. Damodaran’s leadership continuing to make it one of the most coveted honors in the Indian business landscape.

The upcoming 2024 edition promises to be just as impactful, with a renewed focus on customer-centricity. FPJ is committed to furthering the conversation around corporate excellence, transparency, and investor relations, ensuring that its role as a thought leader remains undiminished.

To participate please send your annual report to sachin@fpj.co.in