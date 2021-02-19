ISA-FPJ webinar - Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond

Consumer behaviour has gone through a paradigm shift during COVID. As a corollary, it has posed new challenges for brands. In order to understand the strategies devised by top brands to tackle the challenges of this global event/pandemic and to look beyond, The Indian Society of Advertisers in association with Free Press Journal and ABP Network is organising a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’. This two-part unique webinar series will be addressed by the best Marketing minds from across industries.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman said, “ISA (The Indian Society of Advertisers) is the apex body, successfully representing the interest of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The World has gone through a very difficult Covid period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all the brands and consumer behaviour. It’s the time to review and more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organising knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our next 2 part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across both the manufacturing and the services sectors."

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal said, “This session will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategise the future course of actions for their brands.”

While the first session on Wednesday, February 24 will be on manufacturing, the second session will focus on services that will be held on Wednesday, March 3.