CAIT urges Centre to exempt GST registration for e-commerce sales

The Confederation of All India Traders has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to waive mandatory GST registration for selling products through e-commerce platforms.

"Under the GST Act, a seller who wishes to sell products in e-commerce is invariably required to obtain a GST number. Any seller who does not have a GST number is not allowed to sell products on any e-commerce portal," according to a joint statement by the President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal (CAIT).

CAIT stated that instead of GST registration, Aadhar number, bank details or other measures may be designated as essential qualification for onboarding on e-commerce portals.

Goods and Services Tax is an indirect tax used in India on the supply of goods and services. It is a comprehensive, multistage, destination-based tax: comprehensive because it has subsumed almost all the indirect taxes except a few state taxes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 08:54 PM IST