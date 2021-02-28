CAIT to launch nationwide agitation from Mar 5 against GST, e-commerce issues

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday said it would launch a nation-wide agitation against issues related to the goods and services tax and alleged malpractices of foreign e-commerce firms.

The day-long 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh', called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26, had evoked a lukewarm response.

"The campaign will begin from March 5 and continue till April 5 against the GST amendments and malpractices of foreign e-commerce companies," CAIT said.

The trader's body said both these issues are directly related to the eight crore traders of the country and till the logical resolution of these two issues is achieved, the movement will continue throughout the country.

"At present, traders across the country are badly plagued by the provisions of GST and the constant arbitrariness of foreign companies in e-commerce and now, the traders are either forced to resolve these issues or shut their business," CAIT stated.