CAIT to appeal against order staying probe on Amazon, Flipkart

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said it will file an appeal against Karnataka High Court's stay order on Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigation against Amazon and Flipkart. The court has stayed the order for investigation passed by the CCI on the ground that the ED has already initiated investigation into Flipkart and Amazon's activities that are alleged to be in contravention of the FDI policy and so, CAIT would now urge the government and the ED to fastrack the probe, CAIT said.