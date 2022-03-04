CAIT raises issues faced by small businesses, seeks meeting with PM

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has expressed "regret" while saying "no authorities have paid any attention towards upliftment of small businesses in the country".

"Critical issues like complications of GST, malpractices of e-commerce companies, insurance to traders, one license in place of multiple licenses, abrogation of redundant laws concerning trade, easy access to finance, though pension to traders has been launched but the scheme has integral flaws, easy credit rating norms, upgradation and modernisation of existing format of retail trade are 'hanging fire' since a long time," the traders' body said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There are more than 8 crore small businesses in the country providing employment to more than 25 crore people and generating an annual turnover of about Rs 130 lakh crore, CAIT said in the letter.

Referring to the COVID time, it said the traders maintained the supply chain effectively throughout the country.

"Even for small issues, the traders have to run from 'pillar to post' to resolving the issues," the traders' body said, urging the Prime Minister to immediately take cognisance of the matter.

CAIT, in the letter, has also sought an appointment from the Prime Minister to discuss the issues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:56 AM IST