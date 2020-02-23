CAIT may oppose stay on probe in Amazon, Flipkart

Following the Karnataka High Court ordering a stay on the anti-trust probe against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is likely to file a petition challenging the stay in the Supreme Court in the coming week.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of CAIT said that the trade body's lawyers are currently working on filing a petition.

"I hope by Thursday or Friday we will be able to file the petition. The lawyers are already working on it," he said."We can go to Supreme Court, because that is the right forum as the High Court has given its order. Most likely, it will be Supreme Court," Khandelwal said.

On February 14, the Karnataka High Court ordered a stay on the CCI probe into violation of competition laws by e-commerce majors. The order came on the writ petition filed by Amazon seeking a stay on the investigation.

The High Court was of the view that the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be completed first. Last year, the ED initiated insvestigation against both Amazon and Flipkart for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law.