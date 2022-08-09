CAG suggests devising SOP for scrutiny assessment of cases in gems and jewellery sector | pexels

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has suggested devising a standard operating procedure and guidelines for scrutiny assessment of gems and jewellery cases to curb unscrupulous trade practices.

The public auditor has also recommended to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to consider revising the format of tax audit report for incorporating grade-wise details necessary for valuation of diamonds in line with the requirements of the diamond industry only in very high value cases with sufficiently high threshold.

These suggestions are part of the report on performance audit on assessment of assessees of gems and jewellery sector.

CBDT can examine the adequacy of the current provisions with respect to bogus purchase and inflated invoices as undisclosed income from them do not get covered under the existing provisions, CAG said in a statement.

It said that given the high value of the transactions and foreign exchange involvement due to large amounts of diamond and gold imports, the gems and jewellery sector is susceptible to misuse and money laundering.

"CBDT may consider devising detailed standard operating procedure for assessment of entities engaged in gems and jewellery business encompassing instructions for risk areas specific to this sector in order to ensure error free assessments," the apex auditor said.

Further, it said the board should consider capturing of details of exports and imports transactions, beyond a certain threshold limit, by any entity engaged in the sector for identification of transactions of suspicious nature and prevention of possibility of tax evasion through detailed examination of such cases under scrutiny.

CBDT may consider selecting cases with significantly high imports and exports with negligible value addition as one of the criteria for detailed scrutiny, it said.

According to the report, to restrict round-tripping, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade should prescribe the value-addition and wastage norms for import and exports of certain items of the sector.

The audit, it said, has noticed irregular trends in growth of quantity and value of imports and exports of rough diamonds during 2010 to 2020 that require examination at the detailed granular level of imports and exports.

"Analysis of import and export figures of pearls revealed that though there was not much variation in export of pearl during 2012-13 to 2017-18 (except 2012-13 and 2013-14), there was an abrupt rise in import of pearls during the said period followed by a sudden fall in import from 2018-19," it added.