Cadila extends tenure of joint venture with Bayer Pte

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said it has inked a pact to extend the tenure of a joint venture with Bayer Pte ltd for two months to explore possibilities of further collaboration.

The companies had entered into an agreement on January 28, 2011 for the joint venture, pursuant to which a company was formed to carry on with the business of marketing of pharmaceutical products, it added.

