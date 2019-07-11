Business

Cabinet nod for bill to ban unregulated deposit schemes

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill with an aim to tackle the menace of illicit deposit- taking activities in the country. The bill will replace the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019.

