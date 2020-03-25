Cabinet extends scheme for duty incentives on apparel, made-up exports

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet approved extension of scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies on Export of Garments and Made-ups from April 1 onward till the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)