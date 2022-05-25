e-Paper Get App

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

The government holds 29.54 percent stake in the firm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
The consolidated income of Hindustan Zinc during the January-March period increased to Rs 9,074 crore from Rs 7,242 crore in the year-ago period./ Representative image |

The Union Cabinet has approved the remaining government stake sale in Hindustan Zinc, according to news reports.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the sale of its remaining 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. The government holds 29.54 percent stake in the firm. The stake is valued at Rs 39,385.66 crore as of today.

The government had offloaded 26 percent stake in the firm in 2002, which was bought by Vedanta Group. The Group later acquired further stake in the company to take its holding to 64.92 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessCabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Will not beg for anything, retire from politics if proven my role in terror activity: Yasin Malik on...

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

Rajasthan: Gehlot govt facing challenges over candidate selection for Rajya Sabha polls

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

'I'm about to...' Chilling message from Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos sent to LA girl

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 25, 2022; watch video