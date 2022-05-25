Cabinet approves sale of govt stake in Hindustan Zinc: Report

The consolidated income of Hindustan Zinc during the January-March period increased to Rs 9,074 crore from Rs 7,242 crore in the year-ago period./ Representative image |

The Union Cabinet has approved the remaining government stake sale in Hindustan Zinc, according to news reports.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the sale of its remaining 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc. The government holds 29.54 percent stake in the firm. The stake is valued at Rs 39,385.66 crore as of today.

The government had offloaded 26 percent stake in the firm in 2002, which was bought by Vedanta Group. The Group later acquired further stake in the company to take its holding to 64.92 percent.

