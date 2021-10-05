Byju's announces launch of innovation hub

Byju's today announced the launch of Byju's Lab - an innovation hub based out of the United Kingdom, US and India. The new venture will incubate new ideas, provide cutting-edge technologies and deliver breakthrough solutions across Byju's ecosystem of learning products, it said in a press release.

Dev Roy, Chief Innovation and Learning Officer, BYJU’S said, “The role of online learning is not just to replicate offline classes in digital space but to make it more interactive, engaging, and personalised. We are looking to harness a global talent pool to build innovative tools and leverage new technologies to positively impact the learning experiences of children across the world. We are looking at strengthening our team and look forward to working with bright and curious minds to transform the way children learn,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:18 PM IST