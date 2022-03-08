BYD India says country has become a 'strategic hub' to serve South Asian market.: Official

BYD India, a subsidiary of the Warren-Buffett backed new energy vehicle manufacturer was commemorating 15 years of its operations in India and said the country has become a 'strategic hub' to serve the South Asian market.

BYD India has made a cumulative investment of over $150 million in the country and has set up two manufacturing units.

''It is truly a matter of great pride for us at BYD to witness multiple milestones and be a part of electric revolution. India has become a strategic hub for us to service the South Asian market,'' BYD India Pvt Ltd., executive director, Ketsu Zhang said in a company statement.

''We are looking forward to bringing other good practices and innovations to India and having a fruitful partnership for many decades to come,'' he said.

BYD India recently launched its first eMPV (electric multipurpose vehicle) --- 'e6' aimed at revolutionising the business to business (BtoB) segment.

The e6 equipped with 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with up to 520km range after a single charge, making it the only Indian eMPV with such a long range, the company claimed.

The Blade Battery has been appreciated worldwide and the battery has set new benchmarks in terms of safety. The Blade Battery is the only battery that successfully passed the nail penetration test, the most rigorous way to test the thermal runaway of batteries, the company said.

