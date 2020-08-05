Buy or Sell: State Bank of India best among other PSUs, says Axis Securities

State Bank of India (SBIN) has reported strong operating performance in the last couple of years. Adding to it is the quarterly result in which the bank reported an 81 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 4,189.34 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 compared with a profit in the same quarter last year.

According to Axis Securities, “Among PSU banks, SBIN remains the best play on the gradual recovery in the Indian economy, with a healthy PCR, robust capitalisation, a strong liability franchise and improved core operating profitability. We initiate buy with a target price of Rs 240.”

The bank is the largest commercial bank with around 19.7-22.8 per cent market share in deposits/ advances in India. The size of its business is approximately Rs 57 trillion. The brokerage firm stated the bank has a strong presence in both retail liabilities (CASA approximately 45 per cent) as well as retail advances (approximately 31 per cent of loan book) along with corporate ( approximately 34 per cent of loan book). “Due to its size, SBI drives the interest rate movements in the sector which also allows it with margin manoeuvres,” the firm added.

While many private banks witnessed a decline, SBI’s deposit rates enabled margin improvement. The gradual drop in slippages resulted in asset quality improvement. “We believe that SBIN has prudently improved PCR over the last few years and has one of the lowest stressed assets amongst corporate banks.”

Unlike other public sector banks, SBIN’s large balance sheet and recovery prospects are comparable to those of large private peers, stated the brokerage firm.