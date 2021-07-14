Busy accounting software integrates with ICICI Bank: All you need to know

Busy, business accounting software, has partnered with ICICI Bank for banking solutions. The integration will help Busy users gain better accessibility in managing their banking, improving their business efficiencies from Busy itself.

How it works

ICICI Bank's current account holders can now securely connect their bank account to their Busy Accounting Software. This integration will allow Busy users to reconcile their bank statements automatically, do accounting, fetch bank details, make payments, etc., directly from the software.

Customers from the MSME sector will no longer have to toggle between platforms for fund transfer or make unnecessary errors while doing reconciliation. They can experience contextual banking by connecting their banking and accounting, which was once available only to big companies with large IT setup and infrastructure budgets.

Users who do not have an ICICI Bank Current Account can apply for a new one from Busy Software itself.

Rajesh Gupta, Co-founder & Director, BUSY Accounting Software, says, "We have planned to connect our software with banks and payment gateways from where the user will be able to handle all his business banking needs online."

Pankaj Gadgil, Head of Self Employed Segment at ICICI Bank, stated, "This collaboration aims to promote the concept of 'integrated banking' through 'Bank Plugins' that enables MSME businesses and entrepreneurs to perform various banking functionalities like invoice collections, payments, and automated reconciliations on a common platform. We believe that having access to this type of technology will help MSMEs improve their operational efficiencies and enhance their business."

Irrespective of the pandemic, Busy's growth last year was 25 percent, and the company is expecting to grow even further this year, it said in a press release.