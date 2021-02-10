AgainstSensationalism: Burger King Whopper gets reviewed by a sensational news reporter...

Fast food restaurant, Burger King, has unveiled an ad campaign Whopper . In this ad film, the news reporter can be seen talking about the Whopper in a sensational manner. This ad film is basically trying to highlight the state of television news in India.
It attempts to express a message about the brand, especially product Whopper, that it is sensational but is against sensationalism. In this hilarious video, the general terms used by news channels have been smartly planted. This ad film has been conceptualised by Innovations.
The American fast food chain came to India in 2014. It faces stiff competition from other fast food chains like McDonald's and KFC in India. In December 2020, the company also got itself listed. It plans to have 700 outlets across India by 2026.