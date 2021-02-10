AgainstSensationalism: Burger King Whopper gets reviewed by a sensational news reporter...

Fast food restaurant, Burger King, has unveiled an ad campaign Whopper #AgainstSensationalism . In this ad film, the news reporter can be seen talking about the Whopper in a sensational manner. This ad film is basically trying to highlight the state of television news in India.

It attempts to express a message about the brand, especially product Whopper, that it is sensational but is against sensationalism. In this hilarious video, the general terms used by news channels have been smartly planted. This ad film has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations.