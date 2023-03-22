Burger King rewards employees with 14,765 shares as stock options

Restaurant Brand Asia, formerly known as Burger King allots 14,765 shares to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 10 each were allocated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.
The said shares will rank pari-passu with existing equity shares of the company.
After allotment of shares the total paid up capital increased to Rs 4,94,55,43,490 consisting of 49,45,54,349 shares.
Burger King shares
The shares of Restaurant Brand Asia on Wednesday at 12:04 pm IST were at Rs 92.15, up by 0.99 per cent.
