Bumper debut for Zomato: Shares list with nearly 53% premium; 'big day for us', says CEO Deepinder Goyal

Shares of Zomato on Friday zoomed nearly 53 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 76.
The stock made its debut at Rs 115, reflecting a huge gain of 51.31 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It then hit a high of Rs 138, a jump of 81.57 per cent.
At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 116, registering a premium of 52.63 per cent.
Post the stellar debut, the market capitalisation of Zomato is around Rs 1 lakh crore. Currently, it is at Rs 96,103.45 crore.
Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said, "Zomato, India's leading online food delivery company, listed strongly on the exchanges today with a 53 per cent premium. Such a stellar debut on the exchanges led to its market capitalisation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.
"Despite the large size of IPO at Rs 9,375 crore and rich valuations, the company saw a healthy overall subscription of 38 times. There is a lot of fancy for such unique and first of its kind listing in the market. Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution," according to PTI.
Zomato reacts
Zomato tweeted out a heart emoji with from 'one day' to 'day one'.
In a letter to shareholders reported by Livemint, co founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal said: Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem.
..don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best."
Zomato IPO oversubscribed
Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) last week ended with a bumper 38 times subscription.
The IPO had opened for subscription on July 14, in a price band of Rs 72-76 per share. It closed on July 16.
According to data on the BSE website, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 51.79 times of their earmarked portion. The portion of the non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.96 times.
Further, retail investors subscribed 7.45 times of the portion allocated to them. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 0.62 times.
The company, backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group Co, is the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO. It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.
The Zomato IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.com, according to the information provided in the draft red herring prospectus.
Incorporated in 2008, Zomato is present in 525 cities in India, with 3,89,932 active restaurant listings along with a presence in 23 countries outside India.
Short-term listing gain
"In our view, Zomato IPO is richly valued, which may not sustain in the long run. Retail Investors may apply for this IPO for short-term listing gain. However, these gains may not sustain themselves in the long run," said Amit Jain, Chief Strategist of Ashika Group, and Co-founder of Ashika Wealth Advisory.
