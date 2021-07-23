Bumper debut for Zomato: Shares list with nearly 53% premium; 'big day for us', says CEO Deepinder Goyal

Shares of Zomato on Friday zoomed nearly 53 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 76.

The stock made its debut at Rs 115, reflecting a huge gain of 51.31 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It then hit a high of Rs 138, a jump of 81.57 per cent.

At the NSE, it got listed at Rs 116, registering a premium of 52.63 per cent.

Post the stellar debut, the market capitalisation of Zomato is around Rs 1 lakh crore. Currently, it is at Rs 96,103.45 crore.

Sneha Poddar, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said, "Zomato, India's leading online food delivery company, listed strongly on the exchanges today with a 53 per cent premium. Such a stellar debut on the exchanges led to its market capitalisation crossing Rs 1 lakh crore.

"Despite the large size of IPO at Rs 9,375 crore and rich valuations, the company saw a healthy overall subscription of 38 times. There is a lot of fancy for such unique and first of its kind listing in the market. Zomato with first mover advantage is placed in a sweet spot as the online food delivery market is at the cusp of evolution," according to PTI.

Zomato reacts

Zomato tweeted out a heart emoji with from 'one day' to 'day one'.