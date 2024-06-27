'Bulls' Triumph On Dalal Street: Sensex Touches All-Time High

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reached new all-time highs, extending their bull run to a fourth day on the day of the monthly F&O expiry.

Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bajaj Twins, and HDFC Bank propelled the Nifty 50 index past 23,900, and the Sensex crossed the 79,000 threshold.

Experts in the market are still bullish about the current trend and anticipate that benchmark indices will continue to set new records in the future.

The Nifty was up 69 points, 0.29 per cent upside, at 23,938 at 10:17 am, while the Sensex was up 255 points, 0.33 per cent upside, at 78,930. With about 1,847 shares rising, 1,237 shares falling, and 105 shares remaining unchanged, the market sentiment was still positive.

Broader Market

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index increased by 0.44 per cent and the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.67 per cent in the overall market.

The scope of the market was favorable. 1,444 shares decreased and 2,052 shares increased on the BSE. There were 175 shares that remained unchanged.

Alesia Kozik/ Pexels

Bustling Index

At 9,734.70, the Nifty Metal index dropped 1.25 per cent. During the course of the three trading sessions, the index fell 1.45 per cent.

Hindustan Zinc (up 1 per cent), Hindustan Copper (up 0.77 per cent), Hindalco Industries (up 0.64 per cent), Adani Enterprises (up 0.57 per cent), JSW Steel (up 1.96 per cent), Steel Authority of India (up 1.88 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.22 per cent) and NMDC (up 1.18 per cent) all saw slight increases.

Conversely, National Aluminium Company (down 0.11 per cent) and Welspun Corp (down 0.5 per cent) declined.