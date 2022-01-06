e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Bulls lose steam as Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session winning streak to end 1% lower; IT, realty stocks lead fall

The markets closed lower after a four-day winning streak. At close, the Sensex was down 621.31 points or 1.03 percent at 59,601.84. The Nifty was down 179.40 points or 1 percent at 17,745.90. About 1,798 shares have advanced, 1336 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged. BSE Metal index fell 0.5 percent.

Among the major losers on the Nifty were JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements and Reliance Industries. UPL, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors were among the major gainers.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
